Dec 7 China Merchants China Direct Investments :

* Transaction For Convertible Loan To Rong Bao Zhai Culture

* Tian Zheng agrees to advance cash of rmb300 million to rong bao zhai culture for a period of 5 years

* Unit Shenzhen Tian Zheng Investment Co., Ltd together with Rong Bao Zhai and entered into an agreement

* Agreement for a loan convertible into equity interest on 7 dec in relation to Rong Bao Zhai Culture