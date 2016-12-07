Dec 7 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd :

* Lender has conditionally agree to lend hk$63 million to borrower for period of 12 months from drawdown date

* Lender, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement with borrower

* Borrower shall pay interest to lender on loan at rate of 8% per annum