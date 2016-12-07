Dec 7 Foreland Fabrictech Hlds Ltd

* Full extent of possible breach of securities laws or other offences, or other potential breaches has yet to be determined

* Complaint in relation to possible breach(es) of securities laws or other offences arising from public reprimand

* Company has lodged a complaint ( "complaint") against Tsoi Kin Chit with commercial affairs department ("cad") today

* Refers to public reprimand made by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd against co and Tsoi Kin Chit, former executive chairman