Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 7 Future World Financial Holdings :
* 2 million shares were purchased on open market pursuant to terms of share award scheme
* Voluntary Announcement Share Purchase Pursuant To The Share Award Scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth