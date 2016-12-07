Dec 7 AXA Property Trust Ltd :

* Entered sale contract on property at Germany for 22.02 mln euros, discount of 1.7 pct below independent valuation as at Sept. 30

* Says last remaining asset will be UCI Multiplex in Curno, Italy; further updates on disposal of this asset will be provided in due course