BRIEF-Artisan Partners Asset Management declares qtrly and special annual dividend
* Declared a special dividend of $0.36 per share of class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 EQT
* Says EQT Infrastructure enters strategic partnership with GETEC
* Says to acquire a majority shareholding in three subsidiaries of GETEC
* Says will own 60 percent of the joint venture company
* Says in 2015, GETEC reported sales of EUR 783 million and employed 1,165 people Source text for Eikon: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Declared a special dividend of $0.36 per share of class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 - Ratings agency Fitch cut Turkey's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to "BB+" from "BBB-" on Friday, saying the country's political and security developments had undermined economic performance and institutional independence.
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event