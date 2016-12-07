BRIEF-Boot Barn, units enter into amendment to credit agreement
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - on January 25, 2017 co, units entered into an amendment no.1 to credit agreement dated as of June 29, 2015
Dec 7 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
* Armada hoffler properties inc - company acquired renaissance square for approximately $17.1 million in cash
* Armada hoffler properties announces retail acquisitions in North Carolina And Virginia
* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc - acquired Columbus Village ii for two million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017