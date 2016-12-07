BRIEF-Artisan Partners Asset Management declares qtrly and special annual dividend
* Declared a special dividend of $0.36 per share of class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Nicoz Diamond Insurance Ltd :
* Says that its major shareholder National Social Security Authority has acquired furthr shareholding in the co
* Says this has taken National Social Security Authority's combined shareholding in the co to 44.85 percent
Jan 27 - Ratings agency Fitch cut Turkey's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to "BB+" from "BBB-" on Friday, saying the country's political and security developments had undermined economic performance and institutional independence.
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event