Dec 7 Fitch on banks in Gulf Cooperation Council
countries
* Fitch says low oil prices continue to pressure bank
liquidity,are taking toll on asset quality,earnings for banks in
Gulf Cooperation Council countries
* Fitch says we expect non-oil growth rates to pick up in
2017 as GCC economies overcome initial shock of government
cutbacks
* Fitch on GCC banks - governments will be more selective
with new large infrastructure projects
* Fitch says 2017 sector outlook for GCC banks remains
negative as weaker economic growth will feed through to credit
fundamentals
Source text for Eikon: