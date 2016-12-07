BRIEF-Peapack-Gladstone Financial reports Q4 EPS $0.43
* Reports a strong fourth quarter and year and declares its quarterly cash dividend
Dec 7 Credit Suisse Group's Global Markets CEO Brian Chin says:
* Expects revenues in equities business to be up sequentially in Q4 compared to Q3 but down year on year
* Trading volumes in equities have improved post-U.S. election
* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Declared a special dividend of $0.36 per share of class A common stock