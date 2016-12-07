Dec 7 Catena AB :

* Has signed agreement to invest about 200 million Swedish crowns ($21.97 million) in property Härryda Solsten 1:102 in Mölnlycke

* Tenant, Oriola, signs additional agreement of 7.5 years with annual rent of around 3.3 million crowns