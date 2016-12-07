BRIEF-Peapack-Gladstone Financial reports Q4 EPS $0.43
* Reports a strong fourth quarter and year and declares its quarterly cash dividend
Dec 7 Catena AB :
* Has signed agreement to invest about 200 million Swedish crowns ($21.97 million) in property Härryda Solsten 1:102 in Mölnlycke
* Tenant, Oriola, signs additional agreement of 7.5 years with annual rent of around 3.3 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1032 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports a strong fourth quarter and year and declares its quarterly cash dividend
* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Declared a special dividend of $0.36 per share of class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: