BRIEF-Smith Micro Software files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $10 million - SEC filing
Dec 7 Fitch:
* Fitch on Turkish banks - Forecast sector's non-performing loans ratio will increase only moderately to about 4% at end-2017 from 3.3% at end-9M16
* Fitch: Turkish bank outlook negative amid macro, political risks
* Fitch on Turkish bank sector - Expect heightened risks to political stability and operating environment to put pressure on bank credit fundamentals

* AMSC announces preliminary third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Prices previously announced private offering of $350 million senior notes