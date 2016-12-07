Dec 7 Fitch:

* Fitch on Turkish banks - Forecast sector's non-performing loans ratio will increase only moderately to about 4% at end-2017 from 3.3% at end-9M16

* Fitch: Turkish bank outlook negative amid macro, political risks

* Fitch on Turkish bank sector - Expect heightened risks to political stability and operating environment to put pressure on bank credit fundamentals

