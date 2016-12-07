BRIEF-Cerecor announces at-the-market equity offering program
* Intends to use net proceeds from at--market offering program, to partially fund research and development of CERC-501 and CERC-611
Dec 7 Ccm Duopharma Biotech Bhd
* Deal for a usd4 million rc facility to be cross utilized by its wholly owned subsidiary, Ccm International(Philippines), Inc
* Company has entered into an agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Labuan Branch
* Rc facility will not have any material effect on the earnings of the company for the financial year ending 31 dec 2016
* Fitch affirms Johnson & Johnson's IDR at 'AAA'; outlook stable