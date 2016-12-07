Dec 7 Central China Real Estate Ltd

* Entered into management entrustment contract for developing real estate project with Jiao Qiang, Gu Ergen and others

* Henan Zhongyuan Central China City Development entered into management entrustment contracts for developing real estate projects

* Contracts with Xinyang Tianwei Properties Ltd, Henan Jiandongyuan Properties Ltd and Henan Shuiyun Guzhen Real Estate Development Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: