BRIEF-Artisan Partners Asset Management declares qtrly and special annual dividend
* Declared a special dividend of $0.36 per share of class A common stock
Dec 7 Capman Oyj :
* Capman Buyout X fund has agreed to invest in Forenom, Nordic temporary housing service operator
* Transaction is expected to close on Dec. 31
* Transaction is expected to close on Dec. 31

* Forenom's current owner Barona Group as well as Forenom's active management will continue holding minority stakes in Forenom
Jan 27 - Ratings agency Fitch cut Turkey's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to "BB+" from "BBB-" on Friday, saying the country's political and security developments had undermined economic performance and institutional independence.
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event