Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 Silverlake Axis Ltd
* Sale shares were sold, pursuant to the block trade, for an aggregate cash consideration of rmb144.44 million
* Estimates a gain of approximately rm70.56 million on disposal
* SAL intends to utilise proceeds from disposal for special dividends, reduction of borrowings and/or other business opportunities
* Company has sold 3,800,000 GIT shares and 3,000,000 GIT shares on 6 december 2016 and 7 december 2016 respectively, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)