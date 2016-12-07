BRIEF-Artisan Partners Asset Management declares qtrly and special annual dividend
* Declared a special dividend of $0.36 per share of class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Credit Agricole
* Says will appeal commission's decision before European courts
* Says takes note of today's decision of European commission in euribor case
* Says payment of fine will not affect 2016 financial statements given provisions set aside previously Further company coverage:
Jan 27 - Ratings agency Fitch cut Turkey's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to "BB+" from "BBB-" on Friday, saying the country's political and security developments had undermined economic performance and institutional independence.
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event