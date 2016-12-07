BRIEF-Boot Barn, units enter into amendment to credit agreement
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - on January 25, 2017 co, units entered into an amendment no.1 to credit agreement dated as of June 29, 2015
Dec 7 Lowe's Companies Inc
* Lowe's outlines strategic priorities and long-term financial targets at 2016 analyst and investor conference
* Lowe's companies inc - company reiterates guidance for fiscal 2016
* Sees fy total sales are expected to increase 9 to 10 percent, including 53rd week
* Fy earnings per share view $3.92, revenue view $64.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowe's companies inc sees fy 2016 total sales are expected to increase 9 to 10 percent, including 53rd week
* Lowe's companies inc - return on invested capital is expected to exceed 22 percent by 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - on January 25, 2017 co, units entered into an amendment no.1 to credit agreement dated as of June 29, 2015
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017