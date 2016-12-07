Dec 7 CIT Group Inc -
* On December 7, co's unit entered into a fourth amended and
restated confirmation with Goldman Sachs International - SEC
filing
* Fourth amended and restated confirmation to terminate $1.5
billion total return swap facility
* Under termination agreement, Canadian TRS facility will
terminate on March 31, 2017, or such earlier date designated by
CFL
* Company expects the termination agreement to have a
minimal impact on its available liquidity
* Redemption will cause Canadian TRS facility to become
fully unutilized
* Due to release of counterparty receivable held by GSI,
expects termination agreement to have minimal impact on
available liquidity
* CIT will redeem commercial aircraft securitization
transaction currently utilized as a reference obligation in
canadian TRS facility
* Due to termination agreement, unsecured counterparty
receivable held by gsi under canadian trs facility will be
released
* Termination agreement requires payment by CFL to GSI on
Dec 7,of present value of remaining facility fee in amount of
about $280 million
* Company and its board of directors have decided to
terminate Canadian TRS facility
* Termination fee will result in a net pretax charge for
company of approximately $245 million in q4 of 2016
Source text: [bit.ly/2hgnL8g]
