Dec 7 Diageo Plc :

* Under agreement Diageo has increased its financial support to beneficiaries of Thalidomide trust through a one-off payment of 27 mln stg

* Net of tax charge to discontinued operations in half-yearly income statement will be approximately 60 mln stg

* Reached agreement with trustees of Thalidomide trust, Trust's national advisory council, co's financial support will increase by 45 mln stg

* Cash payments made to UK Thalidomide trust in second half of F17 are expected to be approximately 40 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)