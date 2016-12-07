Dec 7 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* ARIAD's investigational medicine brigatinib
demonstrated 15.6 month systemic median progression-free
survival in alta study
* 55 percent confirmed systemic objective response rate from
study
* Analysis also demonstrated intracranial median
progression-free survival (pfs) of 18.4 months
* Data are intended to be submitted to european medicines
agency in early 2017 for marketing approval
* Initiated phase 3 alta 1l trial to assess efficacy and
safety of brigatinib in comparison to crizotinib
