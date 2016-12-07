BRIEF-Aflac says issued ¥60 bln principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Aflac inc - on Jan 25, co issued ¥60 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.932% senior notes due 2027 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jy7oni Further company coverage:
Dec 7 China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
* Appointment Of Executive Director And Change Of Chief Executive Officer
* Xiao Xiao cease to act concurrently as chief executive officer of company
* Yan Jianguo appointed as executive director and chief executive officer of company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aflac inc - on Jan 25, co issued ¥60 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.932% senior notes due 2027 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jy7oni Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Citigroup Inc has quietly launched a website to make small business loans of up to $1 million, the latest effort by a big bank to make the process of smaller loans more technology-friendly.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cabo Verde's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Cabo Verde's 'B' rating balances its high public and external debt burden, large contingent liabilities and lack of economic diversification, agains