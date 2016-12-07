Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 Gcl Newenergy Holdings Ltd :
* Cinda financial leasing shall purchase shanggao leased assets at a consideration rmb120 million
* Pursuant to shanggao finance lease agreements, group agreed to pay cinda financial leasing a finance lease service fee of rmb5.8 million
* Pursuant to meng finance lease agreements, group agreed to pay cinda financial leasing a finance lease service fee of rmb8.6 million
* Group entered into shanggao finance lease agreements, pursuant to which cinda financial leasing shall purchase from unit shanggao leased assets
* Cinda financial leasing shall purchase meng leased assets at a consideration of rmb180 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)