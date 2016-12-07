Dec 7 Moody's on U.S. Banks

* Moody's says U.S. Banks' stable outlook supported by a solid economy and banks' strong liquidity

* Moody's on U.S. Banks - high levels of corporate cash holdings, low interest rates will continue to support strong deposit levels

* Moody's on U.S. Banks - unemployment will remain in the 4% to 5% range over next 12 to 18 months, and the housing and labor markets will remain solid