* Sunpower Corp - Board of directors approved closure of company's philippine-based fab 2 manufacturing facility

* Sunpower-On Dec. 2, compensation committee approved extension of reduction of salary of thomas werner to $1, net of benefit costs, through end of q1

* Sunpower Corp - extension was at Werner's request in light of continued market dislocation and need to reduce operating expenses.