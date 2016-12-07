Dec 7 Varian Medical Systems Inc :
* Varian medical systems- separation intended to be executed
as a tax-free distribution to Varian stockholders of stock in
Varex imaging corporation
* Varian Medical Systems Inc - Varex imaging corporation to
be a new stand-alone public company that will hold imaging
components business
* Varian Medical Systems announces that planned separation
of its imaging components business will include an approximate
$200 million cash transfer to Varian
* Varian medical systems inc - cash transfer from Varex
imaging provides Varian with means to reduce debt and conduct
further share repurchases
