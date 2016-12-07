Fitch Affirms Cabo Verde at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cabo Verde's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Cabo Verde's 'B' rating balances its high public and external debt burden, large contingent liabilities and lack of economic diversification, agains