BRIEF-Thomas Mottola reports 5.98 pct stake in Evine
* Thomas D. Mottola reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Evine Live Inc as of January 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jG6rH6) Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Sunpower Corp
* Sunpower Corp CEO says expects earnings growth in 2018 to be a "significant improvement" from 2017
* Sunpower corp says sees some price stabilization in 2017 - conf call
* Sunpower Corp CEO says expect to start seeing improvement in the solar industry in the back half of next year - conf call
* Sunpower Corp says power plant business won't grow as fast as previously projected - conf call
* Sunpower Corp says expect overall residential volumes and commercial volumes to improve in 2017 over 2016 - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth