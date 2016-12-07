Dec 7 State Bank of India

* State Bank of India says views of Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman, SBI on RBI monetary policy

* State Bank of India chairman says "may have happened due to considerations of possibilities of rise in energy prices as well as with an eye on fed rate hike"

* State Bank of India chairman says decision of keeping repo rate unchanged was a "little surprising given that there has been sizeable demand destruction"

* SBI chairman says inflation trajectory is expected to remain benign

* SBI chairman - combination of removal of incremental CRR limit, MSS scheme will help banks to manage liquidity better, bring financial stability to system Source text [The decision of keeping the repo rate unchanged was a little surprising given that there has been sizeable demand destruction. Probably this may have happened due to considerations of possibilities of rise in energy prices as well as with an eye on Fed rate hike. But the combination of removal of incremental CRR limit and MSS Scheme will help banks to manage their liquidity conditions better and bring financial stability to the system. We believe that inflation trajectory is expected to remain benign with CPI inflation at sub-4% for the coming months beginning with November 2016 till January 2017 and growth gaining momentum as the transitory impact of demonetization wanes]