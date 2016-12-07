Dec 7 ICICI Bank Ltd
* ICICI Bank CEO says "deposit and lending rates are
expected to continue to show a downward trend going forward"
* ICICI Bank CEO says "with respect to demonetisation,
assessment that this will have only a transient impact on growth
is welcome"
Source text:[RBI has maintained stability in monetary policy
with a focus on the
medium-term inflation targets being sustainably achieved, while
continuing
to be supportive of growth. The policy has maintained an
accommodative
stance while taking into account global developments and
domestic economic
conditions. With respect to demonetisation, the assessment that
this will
have only a transient impact on growth is welcome. With regard
to liquidity
and interest rates, the withdrawal of the incremental Cash
Reserve Ratio
requirement and the use of other instruments such as the Market
Stabilisation Scheme to manage liquidity is welcome. Deposit and
lending
rates are expected to continue to show a downward trend going
forward]
