BRIEF-Buffett, Gates speak to students in New York
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event
Dec 7 Bank Of India Ltd
* CEO says " risk to inflation trajectory was major reason for a pause since base effect for cpi would be unfavourable from december onwards"
* CEO says inadequate deployment avenues would lead to range bound movement in yields
* CEO says "MSS bonds worth rs.6 lakh crore would ensure orderly liquidity management and is in line with liquidity neutral stance"
* CEO says policy had a cautious tone highlighting inflation risks due to unfavorable base effect and rise in crude and commodity prices
* CEO says "tone of policy is a bit hawkish"
* CEO says "RBI decision to withdraw CRR on incremental deposits is a welcome move" Source text: [Policy had a cautious tone highlighting inflation risks due to unfavorable base effect and rise in crude and commodity prices The decision to keep policy rates unchanged took the markets by surprise as a 25 bps cut was the consensus view. Risk to inflation trajectory was the major reason for a pause since base effect for CPI would be unfavourable from December onwards]
* First Business announces an increase in its quarterly dividend
* Morgan Stanley deputy CFO Paul Wirth reports sale of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 26 at $44.25 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kb5fP5) Further company coverage: