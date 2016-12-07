Dec 7 Celgene Corp:
* Celgene - results of its randomized phase ii tnAcity
trial of ABRAXANE for injectable suspension
* Celgene - data shows ABRAXANE + carboplatin regimen
experienced longer median treatment duration versus with
ABRAXANE + gemcitabine or carboplatin + gemcitabine regimen
* Celgene had determined not to move forward with phase iii
portion of tnAcity
* Celgene- Weekly combination of ABRAXANE+carboplatin had
longer PFS versus weekly regimens of ABRAXANE+gemcitabine/ or of
carboplatin+gemcitabine in mntbc patients
* Celgene - percentage of patients that discontinued any
study drug due to a teae was 45% for ABRAXANE + carboplatin and
25% for each of other arms
* Celgene - will instead focus its breast cancer research
support on ABRAXANE/ immunotherapy combinations
