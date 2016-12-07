UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 7 Tungtex Holdings Co Ltd
* Deal at a consideration of rmb29.3 million
* Company is expected to recognize a gain (net of related legal costs, taxes and expenses) of approximately rmb2.4 million
* Shenzhen Betu, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into an agreement with purchaser
* Agreement with purchaser for disposal of property
* Vendor is Shenzhen Betu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources