UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Dec 7 Ancala Fornia limited:
* As of Dec. 6 2016, Bidco had either acquired voting shares or received valid acceptances of a total of 1.6 million shares, representing c.40.38 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: