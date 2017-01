Dec 7 Selecta Biosciences Inc

* Selecta presents phase 1 clinical data for lead product candidate, SEL-212, in patients with hyperuricemia at 11th annual IMVAC summit

* Selecta Biosciences Inc says SEL-212 was generally well tolerated at clinically active doses

* Selecta Biosciences Inc says data show substantial and sustained reduction of serum uric acid levels for 30 days or longer after single dose