Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 7 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* CFO says U.S. Tax rate might fall from 25-30 percent to 25 percent or below 25 percent under possible tax policy from president-elect Trump
* CEO says partnership with another bank on cost-sharing initiative is at very early stage and is a long shot
* CEO says 2017 should be less challenging than 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth