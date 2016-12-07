Dec 7 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* CFO says U.S. Tax rate might fall from 25-30 percent to 25 percent or below 25 percent under possible tax policy from president-elect Trump

* CEO says partnership with another bank on cost-sharing initiative is at very early stage and is a long shot

* CEO says 2017 should be less challenging than 2016