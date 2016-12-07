BRIEF-Thomas Mottola reports 5.98 pct stake in Evine
* Thomas D. Mottola reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Evine Live Inc as of January 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jG6rH6) Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Medtronic Plc :
* Medtronic and Fitbit partner to integrate health and activity data into new CGM solution for simplified Type 2 diabetes management
* Medtronic - partnership with Fitbit to integrate health and activity tracking for patients living with diabetes and their physicians and care teams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth