Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 Gcl New Energy Investment Company Limited :
* Green bonds shall have a term of not more than 3 years
* Application for issuance of non-public green bonds to not more than 200 qualifying investors in maximum amount of rmb1.75 billion
* Issuer intends to use all funds for renewable energy project investment and construction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)