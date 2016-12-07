Dec 7 Evershine Group Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into sale and purchase agreement with vendor and target company

* Deal in relation to proposed acquisition of purchase shares, representing 30% of share capital of target co

* Target company is Boyraci Yapi Naat Ve Taahhüt Gayrimenkul Yatirim Anonim Irketi and vendor is Osman Boyraci

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of usd5.8 million