Dec 7 Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S

* Sale of shares in Nordic Waterproofing holding A/S

* ABG Sundal Collier AB and Carnegie Investment Bank AB have been retained to explore the opportunity to sell shares in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S

* The shares are owned by funds advised by Axcel A/S and by KIRKBI Invest A/S

* Axcel's current holding amounts to 6,800,680 shares and KIRKBI's current holding amounts to 1,199,514 shares, representing 28.2% and 5.0% respectively of the total number of shares and votes in Nordic Waterproofing

* The price per share in the Placing will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process.