Dec 7 Christian Dior :

* Payment of a gross cash dividend of 3.55 euros ($3.82) per share for fiscal year ended june 30, 2016.

* Taking into account 1.35 euros per share paid on thursday, april 21, 2016, balance will be 2.20 euros

* Ex-Dividend date will be friday, december 9, 2016 in morning