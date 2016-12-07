Dec 7 Canabo Medical Inc:

* Canabo Medical Inc says entered into an agreement with Aphria Inc for private placement of 6 million common shares at a price of $1.40 per share

* After offering, Aphria will own approximately 16.6% of total issued and outstanding common shares of company

* Canabo Medical - Observational study to complete participant enrollment in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: