Dec 7 (Reuters) -
* Trustee -closing bsps is an important step in preparing
scheme for future and securing a better outcome for members than
entry into ppf can offer
* Trustee board of british steel pension scheme (bsps) says
believes today's announcement that tata steel uk limited
("tsuk") is to begin consultation on closure of british steel
pension scheme ("bsps" or "scheme") is an important step in
securing best outcome for scheme members.
* Trustee board believes that entry into ppf (pension
protection fund) remains most likely outcome for british steel
pension scheme
* Bsps trustee board- this is unless benefits are modified
so that scheme no longer has a deficit and has adequate reserves
to cover residual risks.
* Bsps trustee says is in constructive discussions with tata
steel, hm government and pensions regulator about options in
consultation
