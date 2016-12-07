BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Costco Wholesale Corp
* CFO - within fresh foods, produce and deli were the strongest departments
* CFO - majority of core US margin increase in Q1 was due to higher year-over-year revenue share and bounty from the new citi visa card
* CFO - improving online offerings, adding more exciting high-end brand-new merchandise and improve functionality of site and search
* CFO - have shortened the online checkout process and improved member's ability to track their orders "something we weren't terribly good at"
* CFO on Amazon Go- "There is a lot of other brick and mortars that that my guess would be far more impacted than us on that but we'll have to wait and see"
* Q1 profits from gas were lower by about $20 million this year, primarily due to last year's very strong profit results
* On conf call- 1 percent rise in reported comp sales due to an average shopping frequency increase of 2.2%
* CFO - " in recent months we've seen additional deflation overall, low to mid-single digit rate in food and food and fresh meat and a little more in some nonfood areas like electronics"
* CFO - estimate the percentage of goods imported by costco from overseas is in the mid-20s as a percentage of sales Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.