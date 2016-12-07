Dec 7 Enova International Inc :

* Enova International - on Dec 1, co and several of its units entered into a receivables securitization with Redpoint Capital Asset Funding, as lender

* Enova International says the facility securitizes unsecured consumer installment loans originated or acquired under Enova's netcredit brand Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gc5F7c] Further company coverage: