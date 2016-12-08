UPDATE 1-Intel's quarterly revenue beats estimates
Jan 26 Intel Corp reported a 9.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday ahead of analysts' estimates, boosted by a stabilizing PC market and a rise in demand for its data center services.
Dec 7 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd :
* Granted an aggregate of 9,800,000 options to purchase common shares of company
* Charter financial announces first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings of $5.0 million
* Charter financial announces first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings of $5.0 million

* Yield10 bioscience reports preliminary 2016 camelina field test results showing that the c3003 trait produces significant improvements in seed yield