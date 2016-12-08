Dec 7 Fitch on China non-life insureres:

* China non-life insurers may retain margins, defy slowdown

* does not expect the deregulation trials to adversely impair motor insurers' margin in the near term

* China's economic slowdown could moderate country's demand for non-life insurance products in near term

* stable outlook reflects that Chinese non-life insurers' catastrophe risk will consistently be mitigated through proper reinsurance protection Source text for Eikon: