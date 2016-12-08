UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Hellaby Holdings Ltd
* Bapcor refuses to allow dividend in addition to offer price
* Bapcor's public refusals regarding dividend now exclude possibility of an additional dividend payment on top of Bapcor's offer price of $3.60
* Says "offer price is at very bottom of independent adviser's value range of $3.60 to $4.12 per share"
* Advised by takeovers panel that, as a result of Bapcor's public statements, offer price of $3.60 per share is a 'last and final' offer price
* Independent directors do not believe that Bapcor's $3.60 price reflects fair value for Hellaby and all its businesses
* Board will be meeting on 15 dec 2016 to discuss offer; recommend that shareholders do not accept offer until they receive further communication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources