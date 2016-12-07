BRIEF-Thomas Mottola reports 5.98 pct stake in Evine
* Thomas D. Mottola reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Evine Live Inc as of January 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jG6rH6) Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Biocept Inc:
* Biocept presents robust analytical validation study results for its PD-l1 liquid biopsy test
* Biocept-Further clinical testing showed ability of Co's PD-l1 assay to successfully determine PD-l1 status on circulating tumor cells of clinical samples
* Biocept - study results yielded 100% concordance between PD-l1 expression of tumor cells and their original PD-l1 status, whether positive or negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thomas D. Mottola reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Evine Live Inc as of January 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jG6rH6) Further company coverage:
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth