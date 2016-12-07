Dec 7 Biocept Inc:

* Biocept presents robust analytical validation study results for its PD-l1 liquid biopsy test

* Biocept-Further clinical testing showed ability of Co's PD-l1 assay to successfully determine PD-l1 status on circulating tumor cells of clinical samples

* Biocept - study results yielded 100% concordance between PD-l1 expression of tumor cells and their original PD-l1 status, whether positive or negative