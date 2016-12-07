Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 7 Huarong international financial holdings ltd :
* Huarong international financial holdings ltd- lender, a unit, entered into facility agreement with eagle shine enterprises limited as borrower
* Huarong international financial holdings ltd- eagle shine enterprises limited is the borrower
* Lender agreed to provide facility in principal amount of hk$500 million
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth